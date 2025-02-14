Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract

Everton, Liverpool and Slot charged by FA

Paul Vegas
Everton, Liverpool and Slot charged by FA
Everton, Liverpool and Slot charged by FAAction Plus
The FA have charged Everton, Liverpool and Arne Slot after Wednesday night's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The match finished 2-2, with a brawl being sparked at the end of the game. Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool's Curtis Jones were sent off, with Reds manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff also being dismissed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players "did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way" after the final whistle.

Slot is charged with having acted "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour" towards referee Michael Oliver and one of his assistants, which led to his red card.

Hulshoff faces a similar charge for his behaviour both before and after he was dismissed.

The clubs, Slot and Hulshoff have until Wednesday, 19 February to respond to the charges.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSlot ArneLiverpoolEverton
Related Articles
Newcastle forward Gordon reveals Liverpool released him from academy
Moyes says he "feels a bit" for Slot after his red card in the Merseyside derby
Everton boss Moyes: We're all smiling here; Doucoure is fine