Liverpool boss Slot reaffirms Forest title chances after battling draw

Liverpool boss Arne Slot heaped praise on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders had to battle hard for a point at the City Ground.

Forest, who are in the top four, had taken the lead through Chris Wood in the first half.

Slot stated: “I wouldn’t say unique, but the playing style suits the players really well and I think this is what is the job of every manager: to try to find a playing style that suits your players. What makes it difficult, and we faced it not only against them but we faced it a bit against (Manchester) United as well, is they play the long ball and they have some very good players for this. So, first of all you have to make sure you win the first ball and then the second or the third ball because they play the ball off Wood, who is a very strong target man, and then they have got these quick forwards that can hurt you as well.

“But then the moment you win the second or the third ball there are 11 players behind the ball and it is so difficult to score against teams that play in a low block; it’s so difficult to create chances against teams like that.

“And yeah, that’s why for us it was such a disappointment that we went 1-0 down because then they could even play their style even better, which made it a difficult evening for us because apart from the (Forest) players that I have to give compliments, I have to give the fans compliments as well because they were really there for the home team and tried to influence the game as much as they could. They were a big help for Forest tonight.”

On whether they are title contenders, he added: “I said already before the game that after 20 games you can judge the table much better than in the first five, six, seven, eight, nine or 10 games and if you are right up there with us and the other teams… and I don’t think they are here because of luck. It is for every team very hard and difficult to play against them.

“They’ve already had a few difficult away games, with United away, (Manchester) City away, with Arsenal away, us away, playing us already twice. So, that shows you that they are a team that can compete for the top end of the league table. I also think, but you have to tell me if I am right, that they have had most of their players available until now for the whole season so I see almost the same line-up, and that is a quality for the coaching staff that they have as well.

“But if they can keep bringing the same players on the pitch I see no reason for them to drop a lot of points.”