Forest goalkeeper Sels pleased after Liverpool draw

Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels was so pleased to get a valuable point against Liverpool.

The City Ground club have now taken four points from two games against the runaway league leaders.

As they sit in the top four, Sels knows this result can help them push on and qualify for the Champions League.

He stated to TNT Sports: "We are of course enjoying it. We had just won six times in a row, which is something positive. We need to enjoy these moments.

"We said before the season that if we took 40 points as quick as possible that would be great and we are now on 41 with 17 games to go. 

“We can now aim a little higher and see where we end up by the end of the season."

