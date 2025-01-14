Forest boss Nuno "proud" of performance for Liverpool draw

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was happy with his players after their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the City Ground.

Chris Wood gave Forest the lead before Diogo Jota struck an equaliser for the Reds in the second-half.

Nuno said, "First half was very organised. We did not allow too many situations for Liverpool. They had possession but were not able to break us.

"We knew in the second half that they would react. The game went a bit up and down and we knew in that moment that they could be dangerous. They had control and with the speed and the talent they created so many chances.

"Overall I'm proud of the way we worked. The running and desire of the players was incredible.

 "It shows a lot for the way that the players commit themselves. To see them disappointed after the game is a good sign.

"We have to be fair with the game. Liverpool are very good, they had some good chances and are an amazing team. Being able to compete and challenge against them shows that we want to progress and continue."

