Liverpool boss Slot pushed about Alexander-Arnold situation

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hopes the club can secure one of their key players to a long-term deal.

Slot was asked about the club’s possible negotiations for a new contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While he would not commit to the right-back staying, Slot was very optimistic in his assessment.

He stated: “My answer would probably be a bit boring… I think it's the same answer you've heard in the last five, six or seven years. 

“Contract situations are not discussed at this place. But just keep trying (to ask the question), I would say.”

