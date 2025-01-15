Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Jota happy with Liverpool goal in Forest draw
Liverpool ace Diogo Jota was pleased to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Jota came off the bench to score within seconds against Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw.

However, he was disappointed to not score again to help his team get all the points.

He stated: “I think it’s just a coincidence. Obviously I love to score goals. I scored with my first touch today and obviously that gave the team a bit of momentum. I had two more chances, I think I could have given us the three points. Unfortunately, I couldn’t, and (it was) game on.”

On him and Kostas Tsimikas coming on and then combining for his header from a Tsimikas corner to equalize, he added: “I actually said to him, we were watching the cup goal from two or three years ago where he passed it to me, and we were on the touchline there and I was just saying, ‘Let’s do it now, recreate your assist, take the corner.’ It was a goal, it was one of those occasions where everything went right. 

“But like I said, I’m not happy because I think we could have won.”

