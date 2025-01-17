Liverpool boss Slot opens door to Danns exit

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hinted Jayden Danns is set for a loan move this month.

Slot admits he feels comfortable with his striker options.

He said, "I think you take a lot of things into account when you want to loan someone, is it good for the player? Yes or no. Do we still need him?

"We have 2 or 3 for No.9 and we don't expect Jota to be out long.

"Hopefully we see him on the pitch soon, Jayden has done well when he has come in, so we have 4 options and we need to make the right decisions."