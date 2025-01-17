Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea ahead of Liverpool in Adeyemi battle
Chelsea ahead of Liverpool in Adeyemi battleAction Plus
Chelsea are very keen to do a deal to bring Karim Adeyemi to Stamford Bridge.

The west London club have been closely eyeing the 22-year-old Germany and Borussia Dortmund winger.

Adeyemi, who impressed during Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final in 2024.

Bild journalist Christian Falk states that several Premier League clubs are chasing Adeyemi.

He believes the player is likely to make a decision about his next team in the summer.

Liverpool are one of the other teams mentioned, especially if they were to lose Mohamed Salah.

