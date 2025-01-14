Liverpool boss Slot: Never rule out Pep and Man City

Manchester City are still very much in the Premier League title race this season.

That is the shock view of Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who was asked about his team’s big lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are 12 points clear of the Citizens and also have a game in hand on City.

Ahead of a game with Nottingham Forest, Slot said: “You can never rule them out. You can never rule City out and you can never rule Pep Guardiola out.

“They are able to win a lot of games in a row and then it all depends on the teams above them.

"Never rule City or Pep out, especially because if everything I read on Sky Sports every day, they are bringing in a completely new team! That is an extra reason to be aware that you can never rule them out.”