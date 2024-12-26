Liverpool boss Slot: Leicester offer big challenge to us

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says there'll be no underestimating Leicester City today at Anfield.

The Reds host Leicester as Premier League leaders.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Slot wrote in his LFC match programme notes: “We are still just about in the first half of the season but we are getting close to the point where everyone will have played half of their fixtures and that is a moment when we will have a clearer idea of where we are all at.

“This is why I have consistently said that judgements before this stage are not a true representation. It is only when each team has played one another and the fluctuations of form and fortune have evened themselves out that we will start to have a better understanding of how we are all performing.

“For this reason - and many others besides - I want to finish this first half of the campaign as strongly as we possibly can. No prizes will be given out during this period but as with the Champions League group, the longer you can be in and around the top positions, the stronger a platform you can give yourself to build going forward.

“Of course, I would not be so naive to believe that other clubs do not have the exact same objective no matter where they are in the table. Leicester will see this spell as a chance to push themselves up the table and for this reason they will come to Anfield looking to make life as difficult as they possibly can for us.

“I also know from experience how tough it can be playing against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s teams and my expectation is that Leicester will increasingly start to play in his image the longer they get to work with him. This adds to the challenge that we will face but as with every other challenge we have faced already this season it is one that we should look forward to.”