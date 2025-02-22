Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot: Klopp in contact - but not about title race
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he hasn't spoken to predecessor Jurgen Klopp about their title pursuit.

The Reds last won the Premier League in the 19/20 season - then under the leadership of Klopp.

Yesterday, Slot was asked if he has talked about the title race with the German.

"No, we haven't talked about it," he said. "He has mostly given compliments after matches. 

Liverpool is currently eight points ahead of Arsenal – who, however, have played one game less.

"The only time Liverpool won was by 25 points (2019/20), but that's not normal – perhaps with the exception of France and Paris Saint-Germain.

"ut in almost all other leagues it's tight all the way."

