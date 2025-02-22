Agents for Liverpool attacker Diaz make contact with Barcelona chief Deco

Agents for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz have made contact with Barcelona sports chief Deco.

AS says the Colombia international has rejected Liverpool's efforts to open new contract talks and is eager to explore the chances of landing a move to Barca this summer. Diaz's deal runs to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barca have just learned they have extra room in their players' budget to spend this summer - thanks to an increase of €37m.

Deco has welcomed the news - and also the approach from Diaz's reps.

The Barca director is a fan of the winger and is confident there'll be room in the transfer kitty to bring Diaz to Montjuic this summer.