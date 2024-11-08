Liverpool boss Slot: Jones has become a real fighter

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Curtis Jones deserved his call-up by England.

The midfielder has found himself in good form in recent games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said this morning: "With Curtis he became a fighter and I had nothing to do with that. Since the moment he became a father (last month) he started putting great performances in. He already did in the first few weeks of pre-season and I thought he was a quality player.

"His performances dropped a bit but from the moment he became a father he has been outstanding again. It might have a bit to do with that but I think it is more to do with how the team plays. As a result of that, individual performances are good as well."

On Jones' qualities, he added: "He has a lot of qualities on the ball, when he has it he's never afraid to do something special. Sometimes he is a bit too over-confident but confidence is important. He also has an incredibly high work-rate and we can trust him defensively. You saw how he performed against Cole Palmer. If he wants to continue progressing he has to show every three days these performances."