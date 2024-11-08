Brentford defender Van den Berg: People forgot about me at Liverpool, but Van Dijk...

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg admits he didn't enjoy his time with Liverpool.

Van den Berg left the Reds for Brentford over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking in Brentford’s official matchday programme, he said: “I know I’m very privileged. I’m living the dream.

“But it’s not always as easy as it looks. For example, when I first moved to Liverpool as a 17-year-old; looking back, it was very difficult. I had some tough times there.

“At first, I was training with the first team and everything was amazing, it couldn’t get any better. My dreams came true: I was playing for one of the biggest teams in the world.

“But then I got dropped into the reserves and people started to forget about me a little bit.

“And then you come home… I lived alone, I had no one to talk to. That was hard for me.

“I struggled with that quite a lot because I was used to being surrounded by a big family where there’s a lot going on and there was always lots of people around me.

“I didn’t talk to anyone about my feelings at the start, which made things really hard. I was just in my own head, coming home and just staring at the walls with nothing to do."

Van den Berg also recalled: “(Virgil) Van Dijk made me feel really welcome.

“I remember, on my first day, he said to the kit man, ‘Make sure his place in the dressing room is next to mine’.

“It was those small things that made me feel more at home. From a footballing perspective, it was just watching him in training and in matches, he was the best defender in the world at that stage… those moments will always stay with me.

“Watching what he does, how he plays, how he speaks, how he leads the team - to see that up close was priceless.”