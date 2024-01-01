Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot: I have plans for Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he has positional plans for Cody Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Debate has raged were the pair can be best deployed.

But the Dutchman did not want to enter the discussion yesterday, though assured that he has a plan for  them at Liverpool.

"I have no opinion on the players' positions in their national team, because it also depends on the other players,"  said Slot.

"But I have another team thing, where they are going to play here. If it is okay, then I would like to have the opportunity to talk to the players about it first."

