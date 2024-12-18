Liverpool readying move for Chelsea fullback Gusto

Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto is on Liverpool's radar.

The France international is interesting Liverpool in the event Trent Alexander-Arnold departs when his contract expires in June.

Mick Brown, a former scout for, among others, Manchester United, believes that Gusto could end up at Anfield.

"Liverpool are making plans for if they lose Trent Alexander-Arnold," he told Football Insider. "They have to have these conversations about where to go to find a replacement.

"They have Conor Bradley, who has done exceptionally well when called upon, and he will be an important part of their plans.

"But Gusto is very highly rated, and he is someone like their scout who has kept an eye on this season. He's not a given starter at Chelsea either, as when Reece James returns from injury there's a good chance he'll end up on the sidelines. So that gives Liverpool the chance to offer him regular game time, and they will think that could be enough to tempt him to move."