Liverpool boss Slot: Hughes working hard in summer market

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says new sporting director Richard Hughes is working hard in the transfer market.

Slot is yet to see a new signing made since he was confirmed as Liverpool manager.

But he insists: "Of course Richard and me, and other people as well, are trying to improve the squad where possible, but that's not that easy because we have so many good players.

"Richard, more than me, is really working hard on that as well and he keeps me updated every time. If there is any news on that, we will come to you."

He also stated: "The standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players because we have such a good team and such a good squad."