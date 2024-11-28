Liverpool boss Slot has bad news for Kelleher despite Real Madrid heroics

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hinted he won't change his mind on his goalkeeping status after their Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Caiomhin Kelleher saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet in last night's 2-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kelleher has been outstanding in the absence of senior No1 Alisson, but the Irishman faces demotion once the latter is fully fit.

Asked if he has changed his mind, Slot insisted: "I think every decision I have to make is a difficult one, because we have so many quality players. I’ve been clear about that situation but tonight shouldn’t be about that, it should be about Caoimh being so important for us.

"It was a big moment for him also I think; if you see Mbappe behind the ball, I thought probably what everybody thought – and what everybody also thought when Mo stepped up – ‘This ball is probably going to go in’. And he saved it, so it was a big moment for him, a special moment for him. So, let that be the headlines and not the other thing I was quite clear about one or two weeks ago."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play