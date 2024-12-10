Liverpool boss Slot happy Gakpo, Diaz pushing eachother

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has opened up on the competition between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

The forwards have been consistently vying for a starting spot on the left wing of his lineup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot knows that he can only pick one of them for most games, with Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez starting up front.

He said this week of the two: “It is a healthy competition between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. Our fans saw a few times already Luis Diaz playing as No.9 as well in one or two games this season.

“For the last five, six, seven or eight weeks we've had four players available for three positions, so we've rotated once in a while mostly the left wing and the nine positions (and) our right winger has always been Mo Salah until now.

“They've both had a lot of starts, they've both been excellent for us – Luis Diaz and Cody – but the other two have done very well, also. I am happy about all four of them, but you're asking me (specifically) about the Colombian and I am really happy with Luis Diaz for as long as I've been here. Excellent work-rate, big threat, great footwork, can score goals, so a very special player for us.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play