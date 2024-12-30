Mavrapanos admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Liverpool thumping

West Ham United centre half Dinos Mavropanos admitted they were disappointed at their showing against Liverpool.

The Hammers were thrashed 5-0 at home in the Premier League on Sunday by the league leaders.

Mavropanos and his teammates went into the contest with a game plan, but could not cope with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

“It was a really disappointing performance from us,” the Greece international said post-game.

“It’s not the display we wished for, and we want to say sorry to our fans.

“To play against these teams you must be at a high level and play towards your best, but today we didn’t do that. There were silly mistakes throughout, and it wasn’t good enough.

“We need to move on quickly and focus on the next game now, and make sure we come back stronger.”