Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Mavrapanos admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Liverpool thumping

Ansser Sadiq
Mavrapanos admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Liverpool thumping
Mavrapanos admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Liverpool thumpingAction Plus
West Ham United centre half Dinos Mavropanos admitted they were disappointed at their showing against Liverpool.

The Hammers were thrashed 5-0 at home in the Premier League on Sunday by the league leaders.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mavropanos and his teammates went into the contest with a game plan, but could not cope with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

“It was a really disappointing performance from us,” the Greece international said post-game.

“It’s not the display we wished for, and we want to say sorry to our fans.

“To play against these teams you must be at a high level and play towards your best, but today we didn’t do that. There were silly mistakes throughout, and it wasn’t good enough.

“We need to move on quickly and focus on the next game now, and make sure we come back stronger.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMavropanos KonstantinosWest HamLiverpool
Related Articles
Slot happy as Liverpool thrash West Ham: That's how I want us to play
Liverpool thrash West Ham to open eight-point gap at top of Premier League
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Great team spirit being shown here