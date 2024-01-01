Liverpool boss Slot: Good start, not perfect

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is pleased with the way the players has responded to his system and tactics.

The Reds are well placed in the title race ahead of facing Wolves this weekend.

Slot said, "It's been positive with a small disappointment with Forest result, always a disappointment when you lose at home, especially for a team not competing for top four.

"Overall, it's been a good start, not perfect. Should have won against Forest. Style we play is what you guys are used to for nine years, which is normal as it's the same players Jurgen had. Fixture list has been good to us.

"Although maybe 17 or 18 games, these teams maybe come up the table. Good start, not perfect."