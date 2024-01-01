Carragher accuses Arsenal of cheating to win

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has accused Arsenal of cheating to win.

Carragher has accused Gunners manager Mikel Arteta of following the lead of Jose Mourinho to find ways to win.

"Mourinho was always ahead of the game in terms of trying to gain an advantage somewhere,” Carragher said on SkyBet‘s The Overlap Fan Debate.

“There’s one thing I do notice Arsenal doing more than anyone. I don’t know if the stats back me up, I think the goalkeeper goes down a lot more than other goalkeepers in tense situations.

“The rule is a goalkeeper can’t go off, so that’s definitely one that the coaching staff at Arsenal are more switched on about than anyone else. I see Raya go down in pressure situations.”

Sitting alongside Carragher, Paul Scholes queried: “Cheating, that’s called isn’t it, Jamie?”

Carragher responded: “It is, but you said it so you can have the headline not me.”