Liverpool boss Slot: First contact with Edwards seven years ago

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he first met football chief Michael Edwards seven years ago.

Slot was in charge of SC Cambuur and was speaking with Edwards about a loan deal for Pedro Chirivella.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled: "At that moment I was at Cambuur Leeuwarden and we didn’t play at the highest level in Holland, so there was a big difference between where I was then and now.

"Of course, the league here and facilities were bigger, and there were a lot more people, but at Feyenoord I was at a club which was in the Champions League and outplaying some clubs in the Champions League so, of course, there is a difference, but not as much as there was six or seven years ago when I was at Cambuur.

"I went with the former sporting director (Edwards). We spoke a bit and I had a look and feel for the club, but not in such a way that I would assume that seven years later I would be in this position.

"We were like two fans going to the game. It was before they won the league and Champions League. You know better than anyone that people liked what Jurgen did here. He changed the style of play and the amount of times the team won. Everyone was positive even back then without the team at that stage winning trophies."