Liverpool boss Slot fined and banned for Oliver blow-up
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed a two-match ban after his dismissal at the end of last week's 2-2 draw at Everton.

Slot was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver after confronting him at the final whistle. It's been suggested Oliver took issue with the forcefulness of Slot's handshake.

Slot was also fined £70,000 after accepting the charge.

The Dutchman will miss tonight's home clash with Newcastle and also Saturday's trip to Southampton.

Liverpool assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff was also banned for two games and fined £7,000, while Liverpool and Everton were fined £65,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players.

