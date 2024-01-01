Tribal Football
PSV move for Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven are said to be interested in Sepp van den Berg.

The Liverpool centre half is one of the most wanted young defenders on the market.

However, he is being priced out of a move so far, with his club demanding a significant fee.

Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad states that the Reds will have to come down in price if a deal is to be done.

PSV are willing to pay a fee of around £13m, but Liverpool want at least double that sum.

Van den Berg has been on the record indicating his desire to be sold this summer.

