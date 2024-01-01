Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot explains Van den Berg absence
Liverpool boss Arne Slot explained why Sepp van den Berg has not played much in preseason.

The centre half was expected to get some game time over the weekend, as they played two friendlies on the same day.

While many first team and reserve players did get a run out, the wantaway stopper was kept on ice.

“It’s to do with load management, and of course a player like Nat (Phillips) who has been training with us for a long time deserves to have some playing time as well,” said Slot.

“It’s a combination of a player who has already had a lot of minutes and we don’t want to take the risk of him getting injured, we thought it was best for him not to start today, and that Nat also deserved to play.”

