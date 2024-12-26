Liverpool boss Slot explains spending Christmas without family

Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke about spending Christmas without his family this year.

The Dutchman is in the midst of the busy holiday period of games with the Reds.

While Slot is delighted to have such a prestigious job, where he could win the Premier League, he admits there are sacrifices.

"It is different," Slot told Sky Sports. "Yesterday there was a padel tournament that my brother organised and I knew from last season I was there and then went to Dubai for 10 days the day after.

“Now I am here I am not going to go to Dubai as I am going to manage a few Premier League games."

On his family, he added: "Yeah. If I said no it would probably be strange as well.

"There are obvious reasons why we (my wife and I) kept the children and my wife in Holland as they are in the last year of their school.

“They have to do their exams so for us it was not the ideal moment to bring them towards England. But in the ideal world you are the manager of Liverpool and still have your family around you."