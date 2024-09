Liverpool boss Arne Slot explained holding back Fede Chiesa for defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Forest won 1-0 on Saturday with the former Juventus forward not making the matchday squad.

Before kickoff, Slot said: "Federico has trained with the team now three or four times so we will see how he does today and which decision I make as we have more than 20 players.

"(It depends) on if I choose for a position or I choose the fittest at the moment."

Chiesa joined the Reds on deadline day a fortnight ago.