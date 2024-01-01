Liverpool boss Slot explains Heitinga, Briggs appointments

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked about the appointment of his backroom team.

Slot is bringing in several of his own coaches to the club, after Jurgen Klopp and most of his staff departed.

Asked specifically about coaches John Heitinga and Aaron Briggs, he touted their experience.

Slot told reporters: “Premier League experience (what they bring). Both of them have worked in the Premier League – John more recent than Aaron. Both of them, of course, have their own role in our staff.

“I think I said it before that Aaron is also the one that is going to bridge the gap between the youth academy and the first team. He has an analyst background, so that's a positive thing.

“And John has played many games in the Premier League and last season he was an assistant coach at West Ham, so he brings experience as a player but also as an assistant in this league.

“And he worked with someone that I know really well and the two of us have quite a similar playing style, so I think it's not going to take long for him to understand exactly what we want with the players.”