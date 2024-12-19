Elliott with role in Liverpool Cup victory

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool star Harvey Elliott was delighted by the fight they showed against Southampton.

The Reds had to work very hard to earn a 2-1 win at the St. Mary’s Stadium club on Wednesday.

Now they are through to the Carabao Cup semi final, with Elliott raring to go regardless of who they face.

Elliott told Sky Sports post-match: “Just like that, really (tough game). They caused us a fair few problems.

“We came into this game, especially with the circumstances that Southampton are going through, we knew they were going to come out fighting and we had to be ready for that.

“I feel like for a team that we put out there today – some of us haven’t played much this season, we had really young lads as well – we fought as a team and thankfully we can come away with the win.”

