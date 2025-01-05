Liverpool and Man Utd deliver match update

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool and Man Utd deliver match updateAction Plus
Liverpool have announced their clash with Manchester United will go ahead today.

The Premier League game at Anfield was under threat after a heavy snow storm overnight on Merseyside.

But after two meetings with city council, it's been confirmed the game will be played.

Liverpool's statement read: "Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

"We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there."

United also confirmed it has "been deemed safe for fans to attend" the match.

