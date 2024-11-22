Liverpool boss Slot dubs Martin's Southampton "intriguing"

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has declared Southampton's style as "intriguing".

While they've struggled this season, Saints manager Russell Martin has drawn praise from Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of Sunday's clash at St Mary's, Slot said: "We want to stay where we are and we have to keep bringing the results in, starting with Southampton on Sunday.

"It is not going to be easy, although everyone will say they are bottom of the league at the moment they do not play like this at all.

"They have made it very difficult for the teams who are in the top three, top four or top five. Their playstyle is very intriguing and they were a joy to watch.

"They have a very interesting and nice way of playing so it's going to be a very difficult one after the international break, which is always an interesting time."

Slot added: "We have an incredible fixture run coming up, starting with Southampton and that is by far the most important game.

"It is best to go into the other games with a win so they have no impact on my team selection against Southampton at all.

"What does have an effect is the playing style of Southampton, the players coming back from South America and the injuries we have.

"Southampton can be much more than a capable team against us. I have seen them against Arsenal, Man City and against Wolves.

"Against Man United, they had a penalty first. They have been a bit unlucky in my opinion and could have had points in almost every game they played."

