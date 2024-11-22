Liverpool boss Slot unsure big trio will make super week ahead

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits there's doubts about major players making next week's huge games.

The Reds meet Southampton this weekend ahead of clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota are all doubts.

“That is something we have to wait and see because I just said that the last few days of a recovery are always the ones that are most tricky,” he said.

“Because then they have to go from isolated training sessions towards the group training session – and that step is always the most difficult one.

“So, for me it is difficult to judge now and to tell you now if it is going to be one, two or three days or a bit longer. The only thing I can say is that with Alisson and with Jota, I don’t expect them to be available for that game.

“With Trent, it’s going to be in between.”

