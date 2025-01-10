Liverpool boss Slot dismisses form concerns ahead of Accrington FA Cup clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is confident they're only enduring a blip after recent results.

Slot was speaking ahead of their FA Cup third round tie with Accrington Stanley. The Reds go into the game on the back of a home draw with Manchester United and defeat in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Slot said: "I don't see that many differences compared to many other games we've played. The only difference is that we've played these two games after winning 6-3 at Tottenham and 5-0 at West Ham. So, after those two games, everybody thought we know they were good but they're that good, we probably didn't know.

"If you compare to those standards then I do agree that the games against United and the last game against Tottenham were of lower standards compared to those two.

"If you look back at all the other games, even Leicester City away we were 2-1 up, 10 minutes to play. I've said many times we in a lot of games we won, maybe with the only exception could be Chelsea, but all the other ones we've deserved to win but never by a big margin, it was always very tight.

"What can we improve? Increasing the margin, because otherwise you'll always depend on a bit of luck or a bit of being unlucky as well or certain decisions made by the referee.

"We must make sure that we don't depend on those moments any more and that's the next step we want to make if we want to not depend on luck or bad luck. Because of the results, people judge you on performance. It's not many times if a team has a draw or a loss that people say they played really well."