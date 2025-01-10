Van Dijk concerned 'distractions' reaching Liverpool players

Liverpool hero Virgil van Dijk admits he is concerned about the team being distracted lately.

The Reds have seen standards slip in the last two matches, as they drew with Manchester United and lost to Tottenham.

While they are still cruising in the Premier League, they now have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Spurs at home in the Carabao Cup semi final second leg.

“Don’t listen to all the noise from the outside because at the start of the season no one was thinking that we would be where we are right now," he said on hype around the team.

"There’s no point listening.”

“That’s a fact,” he added on facing more difficult moments.

“But we’ve been there before. That’s the beauty of playing for Liverpool. Every game is difficult, the pressure is always on us as players because of the size of the club. You have to embrace it and we’re really looking forward to the rest of the season.”