Liverpool fullback Bradley urges calm after Spurs Cup defeat

Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley insists there's no reason to panic after their Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg defeat to Tottenham.

The Reds lost 1-0 in London on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think just be a bit tidier with the ball," the full-back told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. "I think out of possession we were good tonight, we defended well for most parts and we were aggressive in the press.

"But I think better on the ball and obviously try to create more chances and things like that.

"But I'm sure we'll look back on it and I think the next, second leg is not for another month or so, so we'll make sure we're ready for the next game on Saturday."

He continued: "With the result last time we were here, they were probably deflated from it and they wanted to show something from it.

"They're always going to show up with a bit more fight and things like that, and it felt like we matched it, especially in the first half.

"As I said, we probably could have been a bit better on the ball at times but I thought we were aggressive and we matched their physicality. So, bring on the second leg.

"Obviously Anfield is our home and we love playing there. Obviously having the fans with us, we can't wait to get back there and it'll be a good second leg.

"As you've said, we've overcome worse than a 1-0, so we're looking forward to it."