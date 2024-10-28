Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Konate commitment: Doing everything to be on pitch

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot did not want to speak too much about the availability of centre half Ibrahima Konate.

The defender has already become a key player for Slot, having struggled to stay fit for Jurgen Klopp last season.

While Slot would not be drawn on Konate’s previous time at Anfield, he praised the defender for a great display in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

He told reporters: “That I cannot tell you because I wasn't here last season. The only thing I know is that these players from the moment that I stepped in put a lot of effort in themselves to stay fit.

“I said it many times, our performance staff and medical staff is one of the best in the world – which is normal if you are in Liverpool because it's one of the best clubs in the world, they should have a very good performance and medical staff, and that's also what we have.

“But the main thing is that the players buy into it, because they have to do the work and they have to recover, they have to go into ice baths and all these things we are asking from them to be prepared in the best possible way. That's what, until this moment, Ibou has done.

“The programme that we offered him has maybe helped him a bit as well, but in the end it's always about the players. They have to do the effort to stay available.”