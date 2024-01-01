Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag blasts pundit Redknapp: You're not an okay person

Barnes convinced Liverpool will block Kelleher exit

Barnes convinced Liverpool will block Kelleher exit
Barnes convinced Liverpool will block Kelleher exitAction Plus
Liverpool great John Barnes expects Caoimhin Kelleher to stay this season.

There's been claims the Irish goalkeeper will seek to leave in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Barnes insists: "Giorgi Mamardashvili was one of the best goalkeepers at the European Championships.

"He isn’t joining until next year, and there are parts of his game that he’ll be working on while he’s playing for Valencia this season.

"Kelleher will feel like he is good enough to be the man to take Ali’s gloves when he departs. Perhaps that’s why he said what he said - it felt like a knee-jerk reaction. Kelleher will know there is a limited amount of games that he is likely to play with Ali in the squad.

"Perhaps he will look at a move in January, but I can’t see a scenario where Liverpool allow that to happen. I think he stays, and I think he fights it out."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinBarnes JohnLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher happy with clean sheet for victory over Bournemouth
Kelleher reveals frustration over Liverpool signing of Mamardashvili
Forest make opening bid for Liverpool keeper Kelleher