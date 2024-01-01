Barnes convinced Liverpool will block Kelleher exit

Liverpool great John Barnes expects Caoimhin Kelleher to stay this season.

There's been claims the Irish goalkeeper will seek to leave in January.

But Barnes insists: "Giorgi Mamardashvili was one of the best goalkeepers at the European Championships.

"He isn’t joining until next year, and there are parts of his game that he’ll be working on while he’s playing for Valencia this season.

"Kelleher will feel like he is good enough to be the man to take Ali’s gloves when he departs. Perhaps that’s why he said what he said - it felt like a knee-jerk reaction. Kelleher will know there is a limited amount of games that he is likely to play with Ali in the squad.

"Perhaps he will look at a move in January, but I can’t see a scenario where Liverpool allow that to happen. I think he stays, and I think he fights it out."