Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
EXCLUSIVE: Silvestre talks Van Nistelrooy, Ugarte & Man Utd's left-back dilemma
Arsenal fear Havertz will miss big week when season resumes

Liverpool boss Slot concern over Argentine star's fitness

Slot could miss Argentine star ahead of Palace game as injury continues
Slot could miss Argentine star ahead of Palace game as injury continuesAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be sweating on the condition of his star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has been instrumental to the success of Slot’s 4-3-3 formation so far at Anfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Reds sit top of the Premier League, they may be without Mac Allister for upcoming games.

He picked up a groin issue against Crystal Palace and did not play in Argentina's draw with Venezuela last week.

Per Ole, he is back in full training and may even play on Wednesday in their next game.

Slot will hope that he comes through the game unscathed and is in good condition next weekend.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMac Allister AlexisLiverpoolCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Scaloni says Liverpool's Mac Allister is "training separately" after injury blow
Mellor full of praise for Gakpo in Liverpool win at Palace
Mac Allister joins up with Argentina squad as Liverpool receive injury boost