Liverpool boss Slot: British managers underrated in Premier League

Liverpool boss Arne Slot feels British managers are underrated in the Premier League.

Ahead of today's clash at Russell Martin's Southampton, Slot says he's been impressed by the young local managers in the Premier League.

"A lot has been said about English managers lately, with the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, but I faced Gary O’Neil now who had a very good gameplan in my opinion.

"This again is a very interesting manager, and in two or three weeks I will face Eddie Howe, who I know already is a very good manager. Maybe you are not in as bad a place as people make out.

"I watched the games back he (Martin) played at Manchester City or Arsenal where I see very interesting and smart patterns of play. It was interesting how they handled the press.

"Russell has his own style and believes in it. If you have a good idea about football, then results will come."

