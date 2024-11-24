Aldridge reluctant to declare Liverpool title favourites

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says it's too soon to say they're title favourites.

Aldridge was speaking before today's clash at Southampton.

He wrote for the Sunday World: "Liverpool have been installed as the favourites to win the Premier League title with the bookies, but I’m not getting too carried away yet.

"Arne Slot will be taking charge of only his 12th league game as Liverpool manager when his team travel to Southampton this afternoon and you can’t even start to think about getting your hands on the trophy at this stage of the season.

"What I will say is that Liverpool have a better chance of winning the title now than I felt they had heading into this season. The uncertainty over how the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Slot would work out was one of the big factors in my pessimism last summer.

"I also didn’t expect Arsenal and Manchester City to stumble as much as they have. As a result of everything going in Liverpool’s favour so far, there is a different feel to the Premier League title race this year."

