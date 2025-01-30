Liverpool boss Slot admits McConnell performance forcing loan rethink

Liverpool manager Arne Slot mentioned that discussions about potential loan moves for young players will take place soon.

He highlighted that most of his senior players are currently fit, which will influence the decision.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot did note that James McConnell is unlikely to go on loan due to his impressive recent performance

After defeat at PSV last night, he stated on loan moves: “There’s always a chance in life. At the moment we have most of our players fit, so we will have this discussion tomorrow, me and Richard (Hughes), about these players. There is definitely one of them that will not go on loan – and I think you know which one I mean. James McConnell.

“I wouldn’t say definitely, but I liked him a lot today, so maybe now the end result today would be it’d be good for him to go somewhere and play. He was also a player that hasn’t played in the last six or seven months 90 minutes because he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.

On McConnell’s display, he added: "If I would have been surprised it would mean during training sessions he is not able to play at this level and that’s not the truth, because he is competitive to the ones we have that were not even here.

“He is always a very competitive player, so I am not surprised but you always wonder how are you going to react on this stage and at this level. We saw the same with Amara Nallo, which is not a player that has the same impact in training sessions yet as James McConnell. That James plays and is competitive is not a surprise but he definitely deserves credit for his performance today.”