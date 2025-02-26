Liverpool beat Newcastle United to extend lead at top of Premier League

Liverpool moved 13 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League (PL) with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, with Arne Slot’s side now scoring at least twice in each of their last 18 games at Anfield.

The big pre-match team news concerned the surprising absence of prolific Magpies frontman Alexander Isak with a groin injury, making a challenging task even more daunting for Eddie Howe’s side.

Advertisement Advertisement

His counterpart, Arne Slot, was serving a two-match touchline ban following the post-match furore at Goodison Park. Not that it mattered much, as he saw his side take the lead with a mere 11 minutes on the clock through Dominik Szoboszlai.

Luis Diaz spotted the Hungary international, who coolly slotted the ball home from close range to score Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

The Reds were largely in cruise control, but were almost caught out by Dan Burn’s long ball towards Callum Wilson, who raced through one-on-one with Alisson before blazing his shot wide.

Szoboszlai was inches away from doubling the hosts’ advantage when his right-footed effort sailed just wide of the post after being teed up by Diogo Jota.

That Wilson chance aside, this was a largely straightforward first half for a Liverpool side that had yet to get out of second gear heading into half-time

Liverpool were slow out of the traps following the restart, but doubled their lead three minutes past the hour mark thanks to Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine stole the ball in midfield and brilliantly linked up with Mohamed Salah before rifling a clinical right-footed finish past Nick Pope.

Salah then looked to tee up Díaz with a sublime cross with the outside of his right foot, but the Colombian slid wide at the far post.

Ultimately, Slot’s side got the job done without being at their scintillating best, against a Newcastle team lacking the threat which Isak would have provided. Howe’s men have now lost four of their last six PL matches in a congested battle for European qualification, while Liverpool increased their grip on a title race which is becoming more of a formality with each passing game.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Key stats from the match Opta by StatsPerform

Click here to catch up on all the match stats with Flashscore.