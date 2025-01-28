Liverpool ace Gakpo: Van Dijk leadership driving title charge

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool star Cody Gakpo shared a message from Virgil van Dijk nearly two years ago.

Gakpo spoke about how that message continues to inspire Liverpool's pursuit of honors. 

Under Arne Slot's leadership, the Reds have surged to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

They are also still in both domestic cup competitions, pushing for a historic quadruple. "The most important thing is what happened later in the dressing room," Gakpo, per the Liverpool Echo, recalled of their 7-0 win against Manchester United in 2023. 

"We’d gotten our fair share of s**t in the months before that game. And I’ll never forget what Virgil said after.

"He told us, 'Now, we have to stay calm. Don’t go thinking, ‘We won 7–0, we’re the best team again’. No. We were neutral before. We stay neutral.'

"Flash forward to today, and I think we have all the pieces. Now, we just stay calm, as Virgil would say. We stay neutral. But we don’t take our foot off the gas."

