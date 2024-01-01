Tribal Football
Liverpool attacker Diaz "very happy" with Man Utd double
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz was delighted with his double in victory at Manchester United.

Diaz scored his brace before halftime on Sunday as the Reds eventually won 3-0.

"I’m very happy to score goals to help the team,” Diaz told Sky Sports.

“The most important thing is that the team is doing so well, winning games and winning this important game. I’m looking forward to the rest.

“I’m so happy to perform so well, I want to keep this rhythm and help the team all the time.”

He added: “It’s what strikers have to do: score goals, give assists.

“I’m going to keep working in a humble way, working hard to keep helping the team and to achieve our goals.”

