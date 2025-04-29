Man United & Tottenham face off in Rayan Cherki transfer battle

Man United and Tottenham are ready to go head-to-head in the race to sign Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki this summer.

According to Caughtoffside, the two Premier League sides are leading the race to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Lyon will likely be forced to sell the winger due to the club’s ongoing financial issues with several European clubs interested.

Cherki has had an impressive season, scoring 12 goals and providing 19 assists in his 41 games across all competitions.

The report adds that the French side have set an asking price of €30-35 million for the winger, a steal considering his recent progress.