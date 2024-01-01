Tribal Football
Liverpool ace Salah up for Man Utd trip: It's about scoring goals
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is looking forward to their clash with Manchester United today.

The Egyptian has an excellent record against United. He has scored more times against United than any other team (14 goals).

Salah told Men in Blazers: "I just go to the game, try to focus on the game and win the game. I know what it means to the fans and the city, so I’m always trying to help the team and score goals. If we score goals we have a better chance to win the game so I’m always focusing on the game, trying to help the team to win the game.

"As you said, it’s quite different to before. Now we are trying to control the ball all the time. I’m not saying before was not, but before it wasn’t really the No.1 thing because with Jürgen (Klopp) most of the time we tried to counter-attack or counter-press and try to win the ball as high as possible.

"Now we’re still doing that for sure but also when you have the ball you have more time to keep the ball and just try to move the ball around. So, more possession with the ball.

"The system is quite different but I think we are adapting very well, especially the senior group, because we have been with one manager for seven or eight years. Now we are adapting with a new manager. Everything is working well so far, so hopefully we can continue like that and win big trophies."

Premier League, Mohamed Salah, Manchester United, Liverpool
