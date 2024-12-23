Liverpool ace Salah pushed for contract update

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah offered a short response regarding his contract after victory at Tottenham on Sunday night.

Salah scored twice as the Reds won 6-3 in London to confirm their Premier League leadership.

Asked for an update, the Egyptian said: "No, no."

Salah scored goals number 228 and 229 for Liverpool on Sunday to surpass Billy Liddell as Liverpool's fourth highest goalscorer of all time.

He added, "Records? It's great to achieve that at such a big club. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it."