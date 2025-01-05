Liverpool ace Salah: I've enjoyed every moment here

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has revealed the attitude that has stayed with him throughout his stay at Anfield.

Salah admits he has treasured every moment he's been with Liverpool.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: "Incredible. I would say I enjoy every moment in this club, even when we struggle I just try to think, ‘OK, just enjoy the moment,’ because this experience maybe will never come again.

"People, they sometimes run away from bad experiences, but I don’t. Every experience I have I am like, ‘I am glad I am here in this situation now and experiencing it,’ because after football you will never experience things like that. Players always want a good memory but when I look at it, it doesn’t always have to be a positive memory: it’s bad or good based on how you see it, it’s your definition of ‘bad’ or ‘good’.

"So, I always try to say: ‘OK, it’s a new experience, I have to accept it and express the feeling around it'.

"Before the season I was like, ‘OK, this is a different coach, I don’t know if the team is going to be different or not but I just want to work in the same way and also enjoy my football and see where the season will end up.’ And yeah, half of the season now and we are in a very, very good situation and hopefully we are going to carry on like that and win a big trophy."