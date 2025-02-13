Lingard rejects claims he helped "destroy the culture" at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Jesse Lingard has fired back at social media critics after being accused of “destroying the culture” at Manchester United alongside Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

Now playing for South Korean side FC Seoul, the 32-year-old has settled in well, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances.

His coach, Kim Gi-dong, even praised him for embracing the culture, calling him a “true Korean.”

Despite his fresh start, Lingard was recently blamed by some fans for United’s decline during his time at the club.

The accusations resurfaced under a viral clip of one of his goals, with a fan claiming even Wayne Rooney acknowledged the trio’s negative impact.

Lingard simply replied: “Please explain how me Paul and Marcus destroyed Manchester United’s culture?”

After the fan reacted, Lingard stated: “Lool we was just enjoying our life we played for biggest club in the world of course we made mistakes and we learn but we gonna have fun and smile and dance”.

